'I do see Gosling around the eyes': When a high schooler asked out Emma Stone for prom in full La La Land style; find out how she responded

Emma Stone responds to La La Land’s proposal

Back in 2017, shortly after the release of the romantic musical La La Land, a high-school student from Arizona recreated the iconic Another Day of Sun opener from La La Land and took a bold step by inviting the Oscar-winning actress, Emma Stone to accompany him to the big dance. In response to the proposal, Stone responded by writing a letter to the student who later read Stone’s letter live on Good Morning America .

The letter read, “JACOB, thanks for making the greatest proposal I’ve ever received. I can’t tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I’m in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I’m grateful you thought of me. THANK YOU. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma.”

Jacob Staudenmaier compliments Emma Stone on GMA

After Staudenmaier read Stone’s letter live on GMA, he revealed what prompted him to take this bold step. He admitted that his friends noted his resemblance to Ryan Gosling in Remember the Titans, a resemblance he humorously incorporated into his rendition of Another Day of Sun from La La Land. Having seen the film multiple times, he admired Stone's stellar performance and decided to reach for the stars by inviting her to his prom, creating a heartwarming and unforgettable moment.

He also admitted to being inspired by a previous high school student who made a splash by asking Miley Cyrus to prom. He said about his proposal to Stone, “Being an aspiring filmmaker I knew I had to be big and ambitious with it.”

