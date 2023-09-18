'I do want to make you very uncomfortable and say': When Andrew Garfield mused over Zendaya's 'remarkable' performance in Euphoria

We are revisiting the time when Andrew Garfield interviewed Zendaya for Variety and was full of praise for her stellar performance in Euphoria. The two actors have shared the screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home where Garfield plays Peter Parker and Zendaya plays MJ.

Andrew Garfield once said Zendaya’s portrayal of Rue was one of the most remarkable

While interviewing the multi-faceted actress, Andrew Garfield asked her, “I haven’t said it to you yet, and I’ve been saving it. Having seen Season 2 of your show “Euphoria” with our friend Sam Levinson — the brilliant creator, showrunner, director extraordinaire — I do want to make you very uncomfortable and say that it is one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen an actor do in recent memory. How?”

Replying to Garfield, Zendaya said, “Thank you. I mean that. That means the world.”

Garfield went on and asked, “I think it was Episode 5. It’s one of the most relentless episodes of television I’ve ever seen. I’m starting to get to know you better, but to have access to that kind of awfulness and the damage and pain, and to make it so human. I was like, “Are you OK?” How did you make sure you were OK while you were doing that?”

Answering Andrew’s question, Zendaya replied, “It’s tough. And I thought what was actually quite sweet was when that episode did air, I did get a lot of messages from people checking in on me, which I appreciated.”

Zendaya spilled the beans on her process behind preparing for Euphoria role

When asked about her authentic portrayal of a teenage drug addict on the show, Zendaya revealed, “It’s hard to say that there’s any specific process for that.”

The actress added, “I feel like when it comes to Rue, at least for me, my experience with her is I’ve had the privilege of playing her for a while. So I’ve had the luxury of living in her skin for a bit. And the closeness that I share with Sam is huge, because Rue is very much based on him as a teenager. Rue has become an amalgamation of my experiences, his experiences and our collective pain — and seeing through the eyes of an addict.”

Zendaya further elaborated and said, “I think the approach was to try it as human as possible without ever shying away from the devastation and the ugliness of what that can create. I had actually been very afraid to shoot that episode. It had been written for a while before the pandemic, and I was dreading having to do it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zendaya is currently gearing up for the release of her movie, Challengers.

