'I Don’t Do It Intentionally': When Millie Bobby Brown Addressed Her Constant Accent Changes
Millie Bobby Brown humorously responded to fans' reactions about her fluctuating accents. Read on to know what happened.
Millie Bobby Brown had never been immune to the comments surrounding her accent, especially since starring for years as the American teenage girl Eleven in Stranger Things. Last year, the Enola Holmes actress hilariously responded to fans criticizing her accent fluctuations.
Leaving her hometown in England to chase fame in Hollywood made Brown's accent gradually change to that of an American, and she has never stopped receiving news about it ever since. Fans brought attention to the different accents that Brown went through in her interviews for her Netflix movie, Damsel.
The actress jokingly discussed the matter during an interview with TikToker Max Balegde. According to her, an actor "adopts" the people surrounding her. She said, "I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America."
Brown assured fans that she doesn't change her accent on purpose, even though she has spoken previously about mastering the American dialect for her role. She said, "I don’t do it intentionally," before adding, "I am trying my best!"
Balegde came to Brown's defense, saying, "She’s Millie Bobby Brown and she could speak how she wants."
Most recently, before 2024 ended, the actress received criticism from fans about her appearance being older than her actual age in a photo she posted on Instagram. On January 1, Brown clapped back saying, "Women grow!! Not sorry about it."
Regardless of hate comments and criticisms, Millie Bobby Brown's career continues to thrive. She is set to return in the final season of Stranger Things which is scheduled for release this year.
ALSO READ: Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Hollywood Career Exclusively Tied to Netflix? Find Out