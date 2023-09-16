'I don't exactly know what to say...': Drew Barrymore tears up as she apologizes for filming her talk show during Hollywood strikes amidst backlash

Drew Barrymore has been one of the most beloved people in the industry. From her fanbase to the general public, you'll have a hard time finding someone who has a negative opinion about the actress. But unfortunately that all seems to be changing as the beloved host has found herself in hot waters over her choice to go back to filming her daytime talk show even as the Hollywood strikes go on relentlessly. Now she took to social media to apologize.

Drew Barrymore tears up as she apologizes in a new video

On September 15, Drew Barrymore, who has been hosting The Drew Barrymore Show for the last 3 years, took to Instagram to post a lengthy public apology. The video came in response to continued criticism from the public and the people involved in the Hollywood strikes, alike. Things went as far as protesters showing up during a taping of her show to take a stand. The video starts with Barrymore saying, "I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay." She explained that she wanted to "own" this decision instead of hiding behind PR. She continued, "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR, protected situation. And I would just take full responsibility for my actions."

She added, " know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that." The actress went to explain that the situation is "complex." But soon enough Charlie's Angles star could be seen holding back tears, as she apologizes. She said, "I deeply apologize to [the] writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize. I don't exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it's hard to make decisions from that place." As she broke down, she repeated herself, saying, "So all I can say is that I wanted to accept responsibility."

Drew Barrymore addresses why she went back to filming her show

The 48-year-old went on to address the million-dollar question everyone was asking, why go back to filming the talk show as the strikes still go on? Drew explained, "Why am I doing this? Well, I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren’t going to break rules, and we will be in compliance." She claimed, that this was "bigger than" her, and that there were "other people's jobs on the line."

The actress went on to explain that her show started during the Covid pandemic and that it's made for "sensitive times." According to her if they could go on during a "global pandemic" then why would the strikes "sideline" them? She concluded the video by admitting that her goal was to make a show " that's there for people regardless of anything else..." She finished off with, "So that is my why."

