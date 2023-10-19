'I don't feel like smiling': Kelly Clarkson reveals why she left The Voice, opens up about how she struggled because of personal life

An integral part of Kelly Clarkson's television filmography is The Voice. She has been a judge on the popular singing reality series from 2018 to 2021 and in 2023 but bid goodbye to the show this year. The 41-year-old has relocated to New York and left Los Angeles. This also led to the end of her stint on The Voice, much to the disappointment of fans. She was last seen on the 23rd season of the show and the 24th season is currently on air.

Clarkson recently opened up about the massive emotional turmoil she underwent in her life ever since she got divorced from her former husband Brandon Blackstock in 2021. The singer revealed why she decided to move to NYC and how she had a hard while being on The Voice. Here's what the songwriter revealed about the same.

ALSO READ: 'It’s awful...': When Selena Gomez discussed her pre-concert ritual she 'copied' from Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson opens up about struggling because of personal life

During a conversation with USA Today, Clarkson talked about her move and said, "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision. I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA." She revealed that she wanted to be in Montana, but it wasn't possible to do her talk series The Kelly Clarkson Show from there so the other option she had was New York. "I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," she added.

Kelly Clarkson reveals why she left The Voice

The host continued that in the past few years, while she was going through a lot, she learned about what she is capable of handling, and what she should not handle. "That was me saying bye to The Voice and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling,'" Clarkson explained. The award-winning artist is now the happiest she's been in a long time.

The fifth season of her talk show premiered on October 16, 2023, after the fourth edition wrapped up on June 12, 2023. "I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed," Clarkson dished. She disclosed that she is most excited about just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it while filming for the new installment. "That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it," she mused about the brand-new beginning.

ALSO READ: The Voice Season 24: New Coaches, premiere date and more; All you need to know about the hit show