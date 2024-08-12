‘I Don't Have a Choice’: Ryan Anderson Reacts to Getting a DNA Test for Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's Baby

Ryan Anderson, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's estranged husband, recently revealed that he is required to take a DNA test to determine the paternity of Blanchard's unborn child. Anderson announced the news during a TikTok livestream on Saturday, August 10, stating that it is a legal requirement under Louisiana state law. Blanchard and her current boyfriend, Ken Urker, announced earlier that they were expecting a girl.

The situation has become complicated because Blanchard remains legally married to Anderson despite filing for divorce in April. If a woman is married or has been divorced for less than 300 days when her child is born, her husband or ex-husband is presumed to be the father unless a DNA test proves otherwise, according to Louisiana law.

Anderson expressed his frustration with the situation, saying, “I have to get a DNA test. I don't have a choice.” He went on to say, "I hate being in this situation."

During his livestream, Anderson explained that the DNA test is required for court proceedings to establish paternity. He stated that the way the timeline matches up, he does not believe it is his, but he is not sure. The DNA test will prove it.

Blanchard and Urker's pregnancy announcement, made on July 9, has added to the already complex divorce proceedings. According to Louisiana attorney Beau Brock, if the baby is born before Blanchard and Anderson's divorce is finalized, Anderson may be named as the father on the birth certificate. If Anderson does not sign an affidavit acknowledging Urker as the father, Urker must file a motion in court to establish paternity.

Louisiana's paternity laws are intended to protect children by ensuring that they have a legally recognized father and mother. Brock explained that DNA evidence can overturn the presumption of paternity, which is why a test is so important in these cases.

He pointed out: "All the laws in Louisiana concerning paternity are designed to protect the child and make sure the child has a father and a mother to provide for them."

If the DNA test confirms that Urker is the biological father, his name will replace Anderson's on the birth certificate. However, if Anderson does not sign the required affidavit, Urker will be forced to take additional legal action, including a DNA test involving the three parties.

