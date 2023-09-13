‘I don’t have beef with anyone’: Olivia Rodrigo clarifies Taylor Swift feud rumors, calls herself ‘very chill’

In an exclusive chat with Rolling Stone, Olivia Rodrigo, the music sensation of the moment, opened up about the swirling rumors surrounding her relationship with none other than pop icon Taylor Swift. As the drama continued to brew on social media, Rodrigo set the record straight, reaffirming that her focus remains firmly on the music, not Twitter conspiracies.

Olivia Rodrigo is chilling and thriving

Addressing the buzz around her rumored feud with Swift, Rodrigo simply stated, "I don't have beef with anyone." She continued “I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say…There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

Olivia Rodrigo explains the writing credits controversy

The songwriting credits on Olivia Rodrigo's debut album "Sour" became a topic of speculation due to the inclusion of writing credits for Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff on certain tracks, notably "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" and "Deja Vu." These credits raised questions about whether Swift had demanded them or if they were added as a gesture of acknowledgment, given Rodrigo's earlier expressions of admiration for Swift. While Rodrigo admitted to feeling caught off guard by the credits, she refrained from providing a clear explanation of the decision-making process, leaving room for interpretation regarding the extent of her involvement in this aspect of her music. She said “I was a little caught off guard.”

In the midst of the buzz, Rodrigo remains committed to her artistry and songwriting craft. She eloquently states that her songs should be open to interpretation, steering clear of the need to pigeonhole them into one narrative. With a focus on the music and an unyielding passion for her craft, Olivia Rodrigo is letting her talent speak volumes amidst the Twitterverse's conjectures.

