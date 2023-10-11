‘I don’t have the time’: When Tom Holland reacted to hosting the Academy Awards with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya have consistently garnered media attention for their frank interviews. The actors, renowned for their roles in Spider-Man , have also garnered attention in the past because of dating rumors. Zendaya and Holland have also openly discussed their relationship on multiple occasions and have provided mutual support on both personal and professional fronts.

However, in one interview when questioned about whether he would host the Academy Awards alone or with a co-host, the actor initially declined to comment on his hectic schedule but then unexpectedly reversed his stance. Here's the full account.

Tom Holland on hosting the Academy Awards with Zendaya

In 2021, Tom Holland was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter , where he was asked about the possibility of co-hosting the Academy Awards alongside Zendaya. However, his responses indicated that he had a hectic schedule at the time. He stated, "Perhaps in the future, but to be completely honest, my schedule is quite packed right now."

He further explained, I’ve got an Uncharted press tour to do and then in early March, I'll be diving into the filming of 'The Crowded Room' for Apple TV+ . This role is going to demand a significant amount of my time and is undoubtedly the most challenging one I've ever taken on."

He also mentioned that perhaps at some point in the future, but not at this moment. To be honest, my schedule is quite busy currently. I have a genuine passion for taking on challenging tasks and thriving under pressure, and I am intrigued by the idea, but my current time constraints prevent me from pursuing it.

However, Tom then changed his mind

Following his initial remarks, The Hollywood Reporter approached him again to reconsider his stance on hosting the Academy Awards. The actor subsequently revised his entire statement, expressing, "I'd like to clarify my previous comments," he conveyed during this interaction.

He continued by saying, I just went to the bathroom and I was looking at myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘What kind of f–king idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars ?’ So, if the opportunity arises, I'd gladly take on the role and relish the experience."

Tom Holland shared his thoughts regarding whether he should host the Oscars alone or alongside a co-host. He remarked, "I'm open to either option. Hosting solo would be fantastic, and teaming up with someone I hold dear would be even more enjoyable," he explained. He also added, “I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience. I'm happy with either scenario, though I anticipate it would be an immensely enjoyable yet potentially nerve-wracking evening."

Tom Holland and Zendaya made frequent appearances in interviews where they talked about their movie and upcoming projects. They also openly shared their thoughts on their relationship on multiple occasions.

