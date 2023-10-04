'I don't have to recast you': When Lin Manuel Miranda threw his shoe past Andrew Garfield for being able to sing for Tick Tick Boom

In the unpredictable world of show business, sometimes a chance encounter can reignite a star's passion and set them on an unexpected path. This was precisely the case for the talented Andrew Garfield, whose journey to stardom in the musical Tick, Tick... Boom! was sparked by none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mastermind behind the Broadway sensation Hamilton . Miranda's influence on Garfield's musical career is a testament to the power of mentorship and the serendipitous moments that shape an actor's destiny.

A lunch meeting that changed everything

After witnessing Garfield's performance in Tony Kushner's Angels In America, Miranda invited the actor for a lunch that would change the course of his career. Over the meal, Miranda introduced Garfield to the world of Jonathan Larson and Tick, Tick... Boom! The director's words of encouragement struck a chord with Garfield: "If you're not tone-deaf, I think you can get your voice to a place where you can be Jon." Garfield couldn't help but "freak out" upon hearing this life-altering proposition.

Upon learning that he had a year before filming would begin, Garfield embarked on an intense journey of preparation. He threw himself into singing lessons with vocal coach Liz Caplan and diligently learned to play the piano. Despite his initial apprehensions, Garfield's dedication paid off, and his musical prowess emerged.

A surprise visit and a shoe of joy

During an intimate practice session, Garfield was caught off guard by a surprise visitor—Lin-Manuel Miranda himself. Concealed in the back of the room, Miranda watched as Garfield sang, and his reaction was unmissable. He playfully threw his shoe across the room, an act that symbolized both bliss and joy. "ANDREW GARFIELD, you can sing, I don't have to recast you," Miranda exclaimed, expressing his relief. This unexpected shoe toss marked the beginning of a transformative journey for Garfield and the film.

The Spider-Man actor shared his deep appreciation for Lin-Manuel Miranda, emphasizing that Miranda possessed a unique ability to see potential in others. Lin-Manuel Miranda's shoe toss became an emblematic moment in Garfield's journey, signifying the beginning of a musical adventure that would ultimately earn him a SAG Best Actor nomination and affirm his singing talents.

