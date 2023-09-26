'I don’t know how it got set up...': When Tom Holland disclosed being part of Whatsapp group with Spider-Man co-stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Tom Holland is one of the most beloved Spider-Mans, there's no doubt about that, but there are other two reincarnations of the web-slinger superhero that the audiences absolutely adore. Andrew Garfield took on the role back in 2012 with his two-movie franchise, The Amazing Spider-Man, while Toby Maguire is the most 90s kids' OG Spider-Man with his 2000s trilogy. All takes of the web-slinger are appreciated and cherished by fans from all over the world. In an old interview, Tom Holland opened up about his friendship with the other two actors and their WhatsApp group.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Toby Maguire have a Whatsapp group

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 back in 2021, Tom Holland revealed that actually, Garfied, Toby Maguire, and him, have a WhatsApp group. He said, "We actually do have a WhatsApp group. I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago, and I took his number." Holland after he had claimed he didn't know who set up their group, admitted that actually it was him to created the chat. He added, "Oh yeah, I set it up. I was like 'We all can't all share each other's numbers and not have a group chat." Though sadly enough for Tom, he claimed he's the only one "who's ever spoken in it." The then 25-year-old took a jab at himself as he joked, "What's up other Spider-Mans, this is baby Spider-Man here! How's it going?"

Tom Holland on his connection with Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire

The MCU actor explained the Spider-Man connection he and the other two actors share. He told the outlet, "It’s an interesting thing, because, when you play Spider-Man, there’s only three people to have done it on the big screen." Reportedly the actor found being Spider-Man to be an "alienating experience," According to him, even when he has friendships and relationships with whom he can share his concerns, it's not the same as talking to someone who's been in his position. Holland explained, "There’s nothing quite like doing it with someone who has donned the suit. And for me, I don’t know Andrew that well, but I saw him at this party and I thought I have to go and say hello. We’ve shared something that so few people have shared." He confessed that all three of them have gotten closer over the years.

Meanwhile, the three share a pretty solid friendship after they co-starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home Together.

