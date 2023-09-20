‘I don’t know how my parents did it with four kids’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about how fatherhood changed his perspective

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share four children: James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth one whose name and gender is not yet disclosed. However, back in 2015 when Ryan was still new to fatherhood, he spoke to GQ about how he was adapting to parenthood. The Deadpool star even mentioned how being a father to his daughters has been a profound experience for him.

Ryan Reynolds once shared he loved having a daughter and that he would like to have more kids

In the interview with GQ, Reynolds was asked if he was the father he hoped to become. Answering this, the actor said, “I think I am, yeah. I can’t say I had an easy relationship with my father, and I can’t say my brothers did either, but I look at each of my older brothers, and they’re all fathers, and they’re all great fathers. So I had some good examples.”

Ryan added, “But I don’t think you really necessarily need examples. You just try to not be a complete pile of shit and just be there for them. You know, I like it: I mean that in the heaviest context.”

The Deadpool star continued, “I genuinely like it. I like being a father. I like having a daughter. I would like to have more kids. You know, it seems to suit me pretty well.”

Ryan was then asked if his ease with fatherhood had surprised him. In his response, the Free Guy actor said, “I’m surprised how patient I am with it. I feel like I could sometimes have a bit of a short fuse, but there’s just been this weirdly endless supply of patience.”

He added, “I have no problem waking up five times in the middle of the night and changing diapers, and as exhausted as you get, I have this stupid grin on my face all the time. And that’s not because I have a nanny or something like that. It’s just us right now, and I love it.”

Ryan Reynolds shared that fatherhood was profound to him

Reynolds even mentioned that he had complicated feelings about how he was raised. When asked if having a kid changed that, the actor said ‘yes’ and mentioned it changed in “a lot of different ways” that he thinks are cool.

Elaborating further, the Green Lantern actor shared, “One is that you become a lot more forgiving. Once you have a kid, you just think, like, ‘I can’t believe that another person did all this shit for me, that I’m doing for this person right now!’ Like, that somebody woke up in the middle of the night this many times just to wipe my ass. It’s just profound to me. So you start to have a great deal more respect for your own parents. Not that I didn’t already. But I don’t know how my parents did it with four kids. Four boys! Who basically did everything short of setting their own home on fire every single day of their lives. It’s gotta be pretty intense.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Ryan is currently working on his next project Deadpool 4, which has been indefinitely delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

ALSO READ: ‘I can change his mind’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he was sure he could get Hugh Jackman to act in Deadpool in 2017