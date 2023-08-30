'I don't know if age matters': When Jon Bon Jovi reacted to 19-year-old Millie Bobby Brown getting engaged to son Jake after dating for two years

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's engagement has captured the attention of fans and media alike. Jon Bon Jovi, the father of the groom-to-be, Jon Bon Jovi, spoke about their relationship, shedding light on his thoughts regarding their engagement at such a young age.

Jon Bon Jovi on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's engagement

During an appearance on Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM, Jon Bon Jovi expressed his views on his son's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown. When asked about the potential concerns of their young age, he replied, "I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise." Drawing from his own experience, Bon Jovi emphasized the significance of evolving as a couple, highlighting how he and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi's, his high school sweetheart, journey has contributed to their successful long-term relationship.

Jon Bon Jovi's journey is a testament of love

Jon Bon Jovi's personal journey with his high school sweetheart Dorothea Bongiovi, whom he married at a young age, serves as a testament to the importance of shared growth within a partnership. The couple's experience of growing together, rather than in opposite directions, has been a key factor in their enduring relationship. The rockstar's endorsement of Jake and Millie's engagement reflects his belief that the foundation of a strong relationship lies in shared progress.

Jon Bon Jovi's words underscore the essential value of growing alongside a partner in a relationship. His insights provide a unique perspective on Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown's engagement, offering reassurance that the couple's journey toward shared growth is a wise and meaningful endeavor. As Jake and Millie embark on their journey together, supported by family and well-wishers, the foundation of evolving as a unit remains a guiding principle for a flourishing relationship.

