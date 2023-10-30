'I don't know what I imagined': Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe opens up about fatherhood and newborn son, here's what he revealed

The world of Harry Potter has been a magical ride for generations and many have grown up with the cast of the blockbuster film series. With several of the actors married and having babies, the nostalgia remains on a high for Potterheads. Daniel Radcliffe, aka the leading star of the franchise, welcomed his first child this year and has been enjoying fatherhood. Here's what the 34-year-old revealed about his life at present with his son and girlfriend.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe opens up about fatherhood and newborn son

During an appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the actor discussed how his life has been after his girlfriend Erin Darke gave birth to their baby boy in April. He revealed, "It's awesome. I think a lot of people said, like, 'Just get through the first six months, then after that, it gets better,' but I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months. He added, "I don't know what I imagined, honestly, but it's great. He's incredible and I'm just, like, in awe."

ALSO READ: 'It’s said to me in a way...': When Daniel Radcliff opened up about his fans that hate Harry Potter movies; Find out actor’s response

For the unversed, Radcliffe has been dating Darke since 2012 after the two met on the set of Kill Your Darlings. The 39-year-old's pregnancy was confirmed in March this year when she was in the final stage of it and she gave birth the next month. In July, the Harry Potter star talked to Entertainment Tonight about the changes in his life ever since their family expanded due to the newborn and called it a positively amazing experience.

Daniel Radcliffe about spending time with son after his birth

"It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing -- it's a real privilege also to have this time with him," Radcliffe told the portal. "I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. We're having a great time," he continued. Radcliffe added that he really likes spending time with his son and having some time off work for it.

"I think I'm gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year. I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years," concluded his thoughts. Back in 2020, he had mused how he would love to share the story of him and Darke meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012 with his future kids since it is one "hell of a story" to tell.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'He was silly, irreverent and hilarious': Daniel Radcliffe reminisces about his time working alongside Michael Gambon in Harry Potter