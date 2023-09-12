‘I don’t know where they’re coming from anymore’: When Cillian Murphy shared his thoughts on superhero movies since Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy

Cillian Murphy has certain opinions on the new age of superhero films. The apparently never-ending stream of superhero films began in 2002 with Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, a great popcorn watch. But then, in 2005, filmmaker Christopher Nolan released Batman Begins, launching a high-quality, dramatic, and dark trilogy that wasn't simply a superhero movie but, well, a cinematic excellence. Since then, companies have been encouraged to explore the Marvel and DC archives for every single character and Avenger to be adapted for the big screen. But after recent Marvel and DC films, many feel a different way. So does, Cillian Murphy. In a 2016 interview with Vulture, the Oppenheimer actor revealed his thoughts on superhero movies.

Cillian Murphy, like many of us, wonders if we're running out of caped crusader stories to adapt. In a 2016 interview with Vulture, Murphy said, "Have they exhausted every single comic book ever? I don't know where they're coming from anymore.” Murphy, who played Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. Scarecrow, in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises, posed an intriguing question.

Those three films emerged at the same time when widely accessible special effects helped spawn a surge of movies deliberately designed to spread worldwide, resulting in the glut of half-baked, spandex-laden blockbusters that have followed.

The Oppenheimer star revealed while he was promoting his then-film Anthropoid, "It was a different time back then when we made Batman Begins. I believe Christopher Nolan deserves credit for creating that trilogy of films. I believe they are grounded in relatable reality. Nobody in those films ever had a superpower. Do you understand what I mean? It's a slightly elevated level of storytelling in which New York is transformed into Gotham and no one performs any magical feats. In his films, Batman basically performed a bunch of pushups and pretended to be British. That is what I liked about them.”

Murphy's Anthropoid co-star Jamie Dornan perked up and spoke up from the couch. "Do you remember when you were a kid and you used to wonder, 'Would Batman or Superman win in a fight? That is exactly what studios are doing right now. They're having playful rivalries like, 'Oh, who do you think would win in a race between these two?' 'Oh, why don't we make a bloody movie about it?' they think. It's like going to the park."

To which Murphy replied, "I think they're going to make a Rice Krispies movie starring Snap, Crackle, and Pop; I'm hoping to be able to play Crackle."

Cillian Murphy on the work front

Cillian Murphy is famously known for his part in the hit series Peaky Blinders, but the actor has recently been making headlines for his amazing performance in Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer, where he starred as the lead character J. Robert Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Murphy received a lot of love and appreciation from the world for his depiction of the role. Oppenheimer went on to become one of the global hits of this year.

