Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the power couple of Hollywood however, the singer's fame is sometimes too much to handle. In an alleged recent interview, shot before his move into separate living in Brentwood, Ben Affleck discussed his marriage and Jennifer Lopez. Affleck spoke about the insane level of fame that his wife enjoys.

Ben Affleck talks about Jennifer Lopez's immense fame

Throughout the episode, Affleck made several references to Lopez, saying, "We went somewhere - I can't remember because she's so famous, and she creates this - people love her, and she really represents something important to people." During the episode, the 51-year-old talked about his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, which resulted in their marriage in 2022.

Given Jennifer Lopez's popularity in both music and acting, it's understandable that fans get a little excited when they see her in public. Affleck related a recent family outing to Times Square in New York City with their blended family. He said, “We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--t was like f--kin' bananas."

Recalling the incident, Affleck said that they decided to walk there to reach the play sooner, and that's when people spotted Lopez and swarmed to catch a glimpse of her. Affleck said, "I was like, 'Oh my God.' There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit -- she's a heavy lady -- and she starts running backward filming, going 'J-LO!!' Like a herald, that then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists come in,"

Affleck reveals the reason behind his resting face

The actor also talked about the expression he makes when he sees cameras nearby. He explained, calling it the "resting hard face," that he was a little shy and didn't enjoy being the center of attention. "I don't like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they're like, 'Why's this dude always mad?"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship over the years

Since 2002, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had a tumultuous relationship that has lasted more than 20 years, complete with breakups, proposals, and marriages to other people in between. Before they got back together in 2021, Lopez and Affleck were with other individuals.

The early years of Bennifer's brief romance were marked by significant tabloid attention, from their first meeting and engagement to their initial breakup. However, they called it quits in 2004. After a few decades, the Hustlers actress and Justice League star reunited, formally reuniting in 2021. got engaged a second time and married in July 2022.

