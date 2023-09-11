'I don't like who I am': Sister Wives star Kody Brown on facing his darkest parts and 'just be the devil'

The new episode of Sister Wives aired this Sunday and a lot of statements came out in regards to Kody Brown and his failed marriages. After getting in trouble with three of his marriages, it seems that Kody is now facing struggles with Robyn as well. The new episode had the younger sister's wife worrying about her dynamics with Kody. Here is how Kody responds to the tense situation and how he calls himself 'the devil.'

Kody on recent tensions

In Sunday's episode, both Kody and Robyn shared their side of the story on the tensions that seem to be growing between them. The recent exit of Christine Brown from the dynamics is something that has not worn off in the house. Kody went out with his brother-in-law Nathan in the episode. Nathan is the brother of Meri Brown, the elder sister's wife.

He addressed the matters surrounding Robyn and the emotions that he has been dealing with. After losing three of his four wives, it is Robyn that he is left with. "It's not just the husband that's being left. Robyn's feeling the ultimate rejection," Kody said to the cameras while talking about Robyn. He also talked about his mental health during this time. "I'm dealing with some depression and some mourning, some loss and grieving. And it's a very difficult heartbreaking situation."

On the other hand, the patriarch also talked to Nathan and stated that he was the devil. In their conversation, Nathan went on to say that Kody would have to face his dark parts now. To this, Kody replied "It's weird, I am! And I don't like who I am." Not only this, the man went on to say that because he failed in three of his marriages, he should "just be the devil I am."

Adding to this, Robyn's side of the story was concerning. "It would devastate me if he tried to leave me," Robyn said to the cameras. "I mean, I know he has these thoughts. I mean, you can't make anybody stick around or stay."

All updates from Sister Wives will be available right in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: ‘What's wrong with me for having these feelings?’ asks Meri Brown revealing jealousy in her plural marriage with Kody