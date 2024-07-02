'I Don't Mean No Harm': Angela Simmons Issues Apology Carrying Gun-Shaped Purse To BET Awards 2024

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of death and gun violence.

Angela Simmons is a reality TV star and an entrepreneur. She is the daughter of Joseph ‘Rev Run’ Simmons.

Simmons recently turned everyone’s heads as she carried a gun-shaped purse that was embellished with green crystals while attending this year’s BET Awards on June 30. The internet was quick to notice this and call out Simmons for such a move. After the backlash, she has now issued an apology for it. Read ahead to know more.

Angela Simmons apologizes for carrying a gun purse at the BET Awards

Angela Simmons took to her Instagram stories and posted a video clarifying why she carried the purse at the BET Awards.

In the video, the TV star said that she has seen a lot of discussion about the bag she wore to the awards. Simmons added that normally she does not address the rumors, but she is “not like that” and has never been like that.

Simmons said, “I'm super...Like, I'm not violent.” In the video, she stated that she has been through a lot in her life when it comes to gun violence, and it is very personal to her. She continued, “But I just like the bag and I thought it was cool, and I thought it was a fashion moment. That was it.” The entrepreneur said that she did not intend to ruffle anyone’s feathers.

Advertisement

She expressed, “It seems like everyone or a couple of people, I'll say, are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm. I'm super, super peaceful. I'm sorry if it bothered anyone, but that's not me."

Netizens react to Angela Simmons's gun-shaped purse

This move by Simmons became a prime topic among netizens as her ex-fiance, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, died because of gun violence in 2018. Together, they share a six-year-old son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr.

Simmons is being called out online and also being trolled on social media for making such a choice on the red carpet. Many think that this move was made by her due to her partner and rapper, Yo Gotti

An X user called Angela Simmons the "corniest” person ever. Another user wrote that her son is growing up without a father and has never had a chance to know him because he was a gun violence victim. The user added, “& she wants to be a corny low life goof walking around with a clip as a prop. This can’t be the legendary Rev Run’s daughter."

Advertisement

The internet to Angela Simmons : pic.twitter.com/WwyvtsqU6l — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) July 1, 2024

ALSO READ: Angel Reese Wins Sports Women of the Year at 2024 BET Awards