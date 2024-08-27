‘I Don’t Remember Anything...:’ RHOC Star Vicki Gunvalson Opens Up About Her Hospital Visits Amid Facing Serious Health Scare

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson shared the details about facing a serious health scare and being diagnosed with a deadly infection. During her appearance on the episode of My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, the reality TV star revealed that while in the middle of a meeting, she started to “talk gibberish” and realized that she might be having a stroke.

While Gunvalson was not feeling well, her partner, Michael Smith, was out of town. However, his daughter, Olivia Smith, took the TV star to the hospital.

While talking to the podcast host, Gunvalson revealed that initially, when she was taken to the hospital, the doctors said that it was simply the symptoms of sinuses, and after a few medications, she was sent home. However, when Smith returned home, he found the TV star almost unconscious in the bathtub. The CEO of Coto Insurance also joined Gunvalson in her chat on the podcast.

Smith stated, “I grabbed her, pulled her out of the water, and put her in bed. The doctor said she just needed to sleep, so I put her in bed, and she slept literally 13, 14 hours straight.” He added that when the TV star woke up, she felt “discombobalated” and couldn’t walk, so he took Gunvalson back to the hospital.

Sharing about the diagnosis, Smith stated, “She had a massive infection. It was actually sepsis, but it was pneumonia.” He continued to say, "The way [the doctors] explained it is that when your body is fighting that big of an infection... your whole body attacks it, which affects the brain and everything else in your body because your body sends everything it has to fight it."

The TV personality claimed that after getting a stroke, “I don’t remember anything, and [Olivia] took me to the hospital.” She also shared some good words about Smith, revealing that he has been taking care of her and “giving me my medicines ‘cause I can’t remember when I’m taking them.”

Speaking about her recovery, Vicki Gunvalson said, “I’m sleeping enough—probably too much, but I can’t get the energy to walk right now. But it is very similar; it mimics a stroke, and I just have a blank three days.” The reality TV star’s fans and friends have wished her a speedy recovery.

