‘I don’t remember her being glum and boring': Exploring what Queen Elizabeth's former Press Secretary thought of The Crown

The Crown" Netflix's historical drama series depicting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has garnered widespread acclaim and scrutiny. As the series concludes with a powerful scene featuring three actresses who portrayed Queen Elizabeth at different stages, the former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, provides intriguing insights into the depictions of the Queen as the “glum and boring” figure.

The former press secretary of Queen Elizabeth opened up about the depiction of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown

In a surprising revelation, Dickie Arbiter, who served as the Queen's press secretary, expressed his views on the portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown . Arbiter was particularly critical of Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton's performances, spanning four seasons. He remarked that he did not recognize the "drawn" and seemingly "glum" woman played by Colman.

Arbiter argued that Staunton's depiction did the Queen a disservice by presenting her as consistently glum and boring. According to Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth, while serious in certain situations, was not the solemn figure portrayed in the series. “I don’t remember her being glum and boring. Glum if there was a death in the family or one of the dogs had to be put down, but she was playing glum and boring right the way through,” he stated in a conversation with Deadline . However, he credited Staunton for capturing the Queen's essence in a pivotal scene addressing the nation after Princess Diana's death.

Dickie Arbiter criticized The Crown’s maker for being “dramatic license gone bonkers”

Dickie Arbiter did not shy away from expressing his disapproval of the series' portrayal of events surrounding Princess Diana 's death. He accused Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, of taking "dramatic license gone bonkers." Arbiter specifically criticized the insensitive and unnecessary portrayal of Prince Charles breaking the news of Diana's death to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry .

Arbiter, who played a significant role in organizing the real-life address to the nation after Diana's death, found fault with the sequence, deeming it insensitive and inconsiderate to the raw emotions of the royal family. He shared, “The sequence of Charles telling his sons of their mother’s death was so insensitive, it was so unnecessary. The death of their mother is still raw with both of them.”

As The Crown concludes its six-season journey, Dickie Arbiter's insights add a unique perspective, shedding light on the balance between dramatic interpretation and historical accuracy. The series, known for its British royal depiction, continues to spark discussions about the fine line between creative storytelling and respectful representation of real-life events.

