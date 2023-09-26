'I don't see him as a portrayal...': When Penn Badgley opened up about portraying 'reprehensible' Joe Goldberg in series You

Penn Badgley, known for his portrayal of the enigmatic and morally twisted character Joe Goldberg in the hit series You, once addressed the peculiar phenomenon of fans swooning over his character, despite Joe's disturbing traits on Today's Show. This revelation occurred during a period when the Lifetime drama transitioned into a Netflix sensation, catapulting Joe's character into the hearts and minds of viewers around the world.

Penn Badgley's stance on his character

During an appearance on the Today show, Badgley delved deeper into the perplexing allure of Joe Goldberg.

Badgley's initial response to the unexpected adoration was through Twitter exchanges with some enamored viewers.

He expressed his bemusement at the infatuation with Joe, a character he described as pretty reprehensible saying, "He's a pretty reprehensible guy. You start to discover his true motives pretty early on eight minutes into the show. And he's a guy who's capable of stalking, he's a guy who's capable of murder, he's a guy who's capable of a lot of manipulation and abuse."

Audience reception of Penn Badgley's performance in You

Penn's performance in the Netflix series You have received widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics as per multiple sources.

Despite his personal reservations about his character, Joe Goldberg, Badgley's portrayal of the sadistic stalker has left a lasting impression on audiences. Reportedly, the show's knack for keeping its viewers surprised and even catching Badgley off guard has been particularly appreciated.

Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that fate played a favorable role in the series since, according to the reports by USA Today, prior to accepting the role in You, he had reservations due to the inclusion of explicit scenes in the series. He had consistently found the unpredictable nature of such scenes in Hollywood unsettling and was initially unwilling to engage with them. Nonetheless, the decrease in explicit content and the encouraging feedback from the show's creators, including executive producer Sera Gamble, eased his apprehensions.

