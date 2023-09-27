'I don't think he would be my...': When Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan spilled about his connection with Christian Grey

In an interview for GQ Australia's February 2017 cover story, Jamie Dornan, the Irish actor, took the opportunity to draw a clear distinction between himself and the character he portrayed in the Fifty Shades series, Christian Grey. Dornan's comments shed light on why the role didn't resonate with him, providing a glimpse into his personal values and preferences.

What did Jamie Dornan say about his connection with his own screen character, Christian Grey?

According to the reports by GQ Australia, the role of Christian Grey, a successful billionaire and passionate playboy deeply entangled in the world of BDSM (bondage, dominance, and sadomasochism), may have catapulted Dornan to international stardom, but he made it unequivocally clear that he shares little in common with the enigmatic character.

"It doesn't float my boat. “I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference. Whatever gets people off is entirely up to them and there’ a million different ways to please yourself, sexually,” Dornan stated bluntly, referring to the world of BDSM that Grey inhabits.

Reportedly, it wasn't just Christian Grey's sexual preferences that Dornan distanced himself from. He also expressed a lack of affinity for the character's personality traits. "He's not the sort of bloke I'd get along with, all my mates are easygoing and quick to laugh — I wouldn’t imagine myself sat in a pub with him. I don’t think he would be my type, when it comes to choosing mates.”

What did Jamie Dornan mention about critics not giving the film favorable reviews?

According to GQ British reports, Jamie Dornan was fully aware of the harsh criticism the movies received, as many critics labeled them as "joke."

Additionally, in the same interview with GQ British, he also shared his frustration at how the films were often seen as nothing more than a joke, despite the dedication and effort from everyone, including himself, who worked on them.

He mentioned to British GQ, "You know that you're going to have these movies that are for the fans, that the fans are going to love, that are gonna make a ton of money. But you know that the critics will be just, you know, licking their lips and that's exactly what happened. And we knew that was going to happen so you're watching that play out and at times that's f––– difficult."