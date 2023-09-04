'I don't think I want to do this': How Margot Robbie almost quit acting post success of USD 406 million movie

In the world of Hollywood stardom, achieving fame and recognition can be both a dream come true and a challenging ordeal. Margot Robbie, the acclaimed Australian actress, experienced this firsthand after her breakout role as Naomi Lapaglia in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The film's success, grossing over USD 406 million worldwide, catapulted her into the limelight, but it also brought with it a host of unexpected struggles.

When Margot Robbie vented out about her challenging times

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie opened up about her initial difficulties in dealing with the caricatures of fame that followed her performance in the 2013 crime film. She candidly shared that the rapid loss of her privacy and the overwhelming level of public attention had caught her off guard, leaving her contemplating whether she wanted to continue down that path.

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie plans to splurge USD 8 million on beachfront dream home after Barbie crosses a billion at box office

She recalled a moment when she confided in her mother, expressing her doubts about pursuing a career in acting. "Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful, and I remember saying to my mom, 'I don't think I want to do this,'" the Barbie actress told Vanity Fair.

Robbie's mother, with a calm demeanor, responded with an observation, "Darling, I think it's too late not to." This simple yet profound statement served as a turning point for Robbie, forcing her to confront the challenges head-on and move forward in her career.

Despite her newfound determination, Robbie admitted that handling celebrity status remained a complex task. She particularly struggled with intrusive media attention, including sensationalized stories in tabloids and relentless pursuit by photographers. The invasion of her personal life for the sake of a photograph or headline was something she found not only annoying but also dangerous, highlighting the risks celebrities faced in their day-to-day lives.

ALSO READ: 'Most humiliating moment of my life': When Margot Robbie opened up about a sneak peek from Barbie going viral

Increasing fame and Margot Robbie's fear

Another aspect of fame that Robbie found challenging was press days for her films. These high-pressure situations demanded succinct and attention-grabbing sound bites, leaving little room for error. The constant vigilance required to navigate these situations, especially when exhaustion sets in, could be mentally and emotionally draining. Robbie emphasized the fine line celebrities have to walk, as one slip-up or misstatement could lead to an unwarranted backlash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Margot was seen in the 2023 release titled Barbie. She played the titular role opposite Ryan Gosling. The actress was also the producer of the movie minting over a million at the box office.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Why is Margot Robbie starrer getting delayed for its online release? Find out new date, streaming details and more