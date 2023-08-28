'I don’t think it’s good to have expectations': 19-year old Millie Bobby Brown reveals having 'not many' friends in industry, calls THIS co-star close

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most talked about stars from Stranger Things. And with her marriage in talks, a lot of anecdotes from her past and her experience within the industry. Through the years of her work in the industry, the actress has made a lot of friends and acquaintances. However, it turns out that her experience with working and making friends has not been pretty wholesome. She has opened up about this in a lot of her interviews. Here is what the Stranger Things actress says about making friends in the industry.

Millie Bobby Brown on making friends

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, Brown shared her candid thoughts on having friends in showbusiness. Despite her global fame, she revealed that she doesn't have many industry friends. However, she treasures her close bond with her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, along with some friends she met during her college experience. The actress emphasized the importance of having a strong support system, stating, "You have to have good people around you." She also expressed her belief that it's okay for relationships to evolve and change as individuals grow and develop.

Brown highlighted the significance of having friends who genuinely care about her, and how their presence is a great help. In addition to this, her take on social media is also completely different. The actress left Twitter a few months ago when she was surrounded by excessive trolling for being homophobic.

She revealed that she does not use social media unless granted access by her team. She does not have the apps on her phone, and she explained her stance by saying, "Until it becomes a positive environment for young people I don’t think I should have access to it so frequently." Despite her immense popularity, she remains detached from the social media world, focusing on her real-life connections.

Currently, Millie Bobby Brown continues to wait for the filming schedule of the final season of Stranger Things. The release date of the new project is also yet to be announced. All the updates from her upcoming projects will be right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates right here.

