'I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense': Spider-Man actress Zendaya talks about directing a movie and playing 'villian'

Zendaya is one of the biggest names in the industry as of now. The actress' star has just started to rise, as she delivers one hit after the other. More often than not, she's slated to be the guy in the films, but as per the actress, she'd like to change that. In a recent interview, she opened up about her desire to play the villain in a story once, and her aspirations of directing. Here's what she said.

Zendaya would like to play a supervillain

In a recent interview with Elle, the 26-year-old opened up about her aspirations and her desire to play the bad guy. While talking to Elle Magazine, she confessed, "I would love to play a villain of sorts. Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in, I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense." She explained that more often than not, she ends up playing the hero, but for once, she'd like to switch to the dark side. Zendaya continued, "I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy."

But the actress' aspirations just don't stop at the roles she wants to take on, but also behind the camera. The Oakland admitted she'd like to take on directing one day, saying, "[I want to] direct one day. To direct a film, hopefully, more than just one, but just doing it." But the first step towards that dream for the Spider-Man star would be to get over her fears, she said, "The first step to actually doing something yourself is not an easy step to take, so hopefully I can get over the fear."

ALSO READ: 'My adaptation is closer..': Denis Villeneuve spills beans on possibility of trilogy for USD 402 million movie starring Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya's role in challengers

Well looks like Zendaya's wish to not play the good guy, might be approaching sooner than thought. In her new upcoming film Challengers, the actress takes on the part of Tennis prodigy turned coach for her husband Tashi Dunchans. In the interview with Elle, the 26-year-old revealed, "I still don’t understand the decisions she makes, and we had so many conversations about the psychology of her and why she is that way." But as per her the the important part of Tashi's character was, "that she was unapologetic about it." The former Disney star explained, "Sometimes characters who are messy and conflicted and wield power over other people are reserved for [actors] who don’t look like me, so when I get an opportunity to play a character like that, I’ma take it!"

Meanwhile, the release of Challengers starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist has been delayed to next year because of the Hollywood Strikes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You know what, f--k it': Zendaya says her Challengers character was scary to take on and calls it a 'grown-up' role