‘I don't think that's the end…’: When Brie Larson spoke her mind and revealed there should be more women behind the camera

The conversation around the contribution and opportunities for women in cinema always generates a lot of attention and for the right reasons. Whether it’s the issue of lack of prominent roles for women in film or the massive pay-gap between the male and the female actors or just the general lack of attention given to female roles in cinema. These issues are incredibly important especially in the 21st century when the demand for more and more authentic stories is essential.

Brie Larson on the importance of more women behind the camera

Though there has been a lot of conversation around the need for more female centric roles and women driven films in cinema in recent years, there’s one topic that has been explored even less . That is the need to put more and more women behind the screens as well, so that their perspective can be brought out in a more empathetic way.

While promoting her film, Kong:Skull Island, actor Brie Larson had opened up on the topic and the need for more women in the director chair or in screenwriting, cinematography roles etc.

ALSO READ: The Marvels: New IMAX poster shows Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani ready to take over

"I love that we're seeing stronger women on the screen - but I don't think that's the end of this conversation," she had told BBC news in 2017, "because I think that we're more than just being strong or just being mothering. I think there's a whole lot that goes on in between for us to explore."

The inclusion of women in the roles of creators and producers of cinema would automatically guarantee a more diverse and authentic representation of them in front of the screen as well, giving us more complicated female characters on the screen.

Brie Larson on the importance of being compassionate

Compassion is a common human emotion, there is a lot said about the importance of being compassionate in the face of adversity to actually better tackle that adversity at hand.

For Brie Larson her role in Kong:Skull Island taught her a lot about being compassionate and kind to herself and the people around her.

"I have a very specific role in this film, being the only one who doesn't have a weapon, as the only one that's not trying to tear this creature or any of the other creatures on this island down. And I think that's a perspective we really need.” the Marvel actor had told BBC; "Being compassionate can actually unite all of us much better than to dominate and control. I think that women innately have that in them.

This lesson on compassion allowed her to take on directing herself and hopefully allow for a better representation and a compassionate gaze for women characters going forward.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brie Larson AKA Captain Marvel opens up about superhero’s absence since Avengers: Endgame; DEETS here