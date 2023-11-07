'I don't think there is a question mark': Melissa Gorga opens up about Teresa Giudice amidst family feud, reveals what to expect from RHONJ 14

With BravoCon 2023 in full swing, several celebrities from Bravo's reality shows have been making appearances and sharing sights into their life, relationships, as well as the upcoming seasons of their shows. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is one of the most popular editions of The Real Housewives franchise. With the upcoming season 14, fans have been excited to see the dynamic change, especially between Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga.

The sisters-in-law have a tumultuous relationship and with the ongoing family feud, things have been dramatic and scandalous, to say the least. Amidst arguments, here's what Melissa revealed about their relationship and what can be expected of RHONJ 14.

ALSO READ: What happened between Andy Cohen and Teresa Giudice during Vanderpump Rules reunion? Former reveals

Melissa Gorga opens up about Teresa Giudice amidst family feud

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old addressed the relationship between her and Teresa after their fallout. She revealed that filming the reality series was quite different after the last season where the reunion episode saw the two of them accusing one another. One of the many reasons included Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga's decision not to attend Teresa's wedding in September last year to Louie Ruelas.

Teresa even told Melissa that she never wanted to look at her face again. Later, she addressed rumors and stated she was not considering reconciling with her brother and his wife in any manner whatsoever. Meanwhile, Melissa recently told the portal, "I don't think there is a question mark, I think there is a period." She added, "It's unfortunate. There is not a real team happening here so it's just it is what it is." RHONJ 14 will be premiering next year.

Melissa Gorga reveals what to expect from RHONJ 14

Talking about the upcoming season, the reality star explained that they've been filming despite the feud and honoring their commitments. "We make it work right? Somehow we are all professionals and we are making it happen," she said and elucidated their equation, "We have been in the same room together. I don't know who is saying that we haven't. We both have zero desire to communicate and I think it's better that way. Like, boundaries."

Meanwhile, she confirmed that cast member and former friend Jackie Goldschneider is on Teresa's side after last season. Jackie opened up about the upcoming season and mused, "It's a testament to the show that we're having a fantastic season, even without Teresa and Melissa destroying each other." She called the season great and something to look forward to.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives: How much do cast members of reality television franchise earn? DETAILS revealed