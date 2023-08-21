'I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker..': Taika Watiti teases potential comeback for Chris Hemsworth in USD 2 billion MCU franchise

Director Taika Waititi, known for his work on the Thor franchise, has hinted at the possible return of Chris Hemsworth in the fifth installment of the series. As Waititi is set to direct the movie, discussions are underway about the future of Thor and the challenges he will face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As per The Numbers, the Thor franchise has proven to be a thunderous success at the box office, amassing a cumulative total of over $2.7 billion worldwide. The franchise consists of four films spanning from Thor in 2011 to Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022.

Evolution of Thor's challenges

Chris Hemsworth is reportedly set to reprise his role as the thunder-wielding superhero in Thor 5. Waititi, who directed the last two Thor movies, is expected to direct the fifth installment as well. The new movie is projected to introduce a villain of unprecedented power, surpassing the foes Thor has previously encountered. In an interview with ScreenRant, Waititi shared insights into Thor's future in the MCU. He emphasized the need for the character's development and the introduction of challenges that elevate his journey. Waititi stated, "It’s got to be something that feels like it’s carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they’re building on the obstacles that he has to overcome."

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth shares how his 'little brother' Liam Hemsworth nearly seized the role of Thor

Advertisement

Raising the stakes for Thor

Addressing the antagonist aspect, Waititi said that the upcoming villain must surpass the formidable Hela, portrayed by Cate Blanchett in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death, presented a significant threat by destroying Thor's iconic hammer Mjölnir and seizing control of Asgard. Waititi envisions Thor's challenges becoming increasingly intense, featuring "more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters, and aliens." He said “I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that’s somehow more formidable. ”While the confirmation of Thor 5 is pending, Waititi has already begun brainstorming scenarios for the potential film.

While Chris Hemsworth's return as the titular character remains uncertain, the prospect of a potent new villain and the continued creative vision of Waititi hold the promise of an exciting continuation of the thunderous saga.

ALSO READ: Thor: Love and Thunder: Will Avengers: Endgame's Fat Thor version make it to the film? Taika Waititi REVEALS