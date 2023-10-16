'I don't watch it, so I don't care': When John Krasinski revealed his strangest fan encounter; said she did THIS and just walked away

John Krasinski's role as Jim Halpert in the hit series The Office is iconic. His portrayal of the charming and witty paper salesman made him a beloved character in the show. Krasinski's impeccable timing, expressive facial expressions, and endearing pranks on Dwight Schrute added a layer of relatability to the workplace comedy. His on-screen chemistry with Jenna Fischer (Pam) and the evolution of his character's romance became a centerpiece of the series. Krasinski's work in The Office is a testament to his talent and his contribution to the show's enduring popularity.

John Krasinski’s weirdest fan encounter

Back in 2007, when The Office was at its peak, drawing fans into the world of Dunder Mifflin and establishing itself as a beloved and enduring classic of television comedy, John Krasinski rose up to incredible fame. He got candid about his role during his appearance on Late Night with Conan O’Brien where he also revealed his strangest fan encounter. When O’Brien asked, “You must be getting recognized a lot,” he said, “I get recognized every now and again but it’s fun like everybody who’s a fan of the show has been really really cool but there was this one weird thing where I went into a bar and I just felt weird about the bar, like kind of felt like the Twilight Zone. I was like something’s gonna happen that’s weird.”

He continued, “This girl came up to me and she’s like, ‘Are you in The Office?’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I am’, and she’s like, ‘Well, I don’t watch it so I don’t care’. I was like, ‘Okay, great, thank you, really nice to meet you’, and she goes, ‘But my friend Srah really likes it’.”

Krasinski further added, “She sounded a lot like Kristen wig’s character, and she’s like, ‘My friend really likes it, here’s Sarah.’ So, I look and I’m like, ‘Hey Sarah, how you doing’, and Sarah’s shorter than she is and I’m talking to her, and here’s the original girl and I’m like, ‘So Sarah’, and she’s like, ‘My favorite episode’, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s great’, and this girl just sticks her fingers in my throat. All the way back, the first girl was just like, ‘Boom’, and I was like, I looked over to her and literally there was this moment of complete surreality where I just was like, and she looks up at me and she goes, ‘Oh, I’m sorry I just…’, and walked away.”

ALSO READ: 'People do not go overboard': When Emily Blunt explained difference between British and American English

John Krasinski shares his experience working with George Clooney

During the interview, O’Brien also dished upon Krasinski’s then-upcoming movie with George Clooney. He said, “You just finished making a movie with George Clooney.” Krasinski responded, “What now? That doesn’t make any sense. I got coffee in the morning, I was in the trailer and I was like, ‘Nope, No’, it still doesn’t make sense hold on.” He continued, “Yorkie’s a big movie star because you know, the most I get on the street is Jim and you’re like, ‘Yeah, how you doing George Clooney’, and I was, we had this thing, he was walking on a set one day and there was this woman driving an SUV right by him as he came out of this building. As she was driving, she saw him and you now know that humans have computers in their brains because it’s just fried, she was like, opens the door, gets out and goes, ‘George, George’, and the car was left in Drive. It’s going down the street right, so behind George, I always imagine it looked like a Michael Bay film like he’s walking and this woman’s running and four cops grabbed her and PAs were running and dove in the car and pulled the e-brake right. Then they looked in the back seat, the infant in a car, that’s how famous that guy is.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I heard she was a diva': When John Krasinski adorably complimented Emily Blunt; the actress claimed 'British people are notoriously...'