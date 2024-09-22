'I Don't Yell': Ryan Reynolds Discusses How Parenting Has Evolved In A Positive Direction Since His Childhood

Ryan Reynolds opened up about how different parenting is today compared to his own childhood. The actor spoke about how his children do not have a scarce mindset and stated that he does not “yell” at them, per People Magazine’s article.

According to the publication, the Green Lantern star spoke during HubSpot’s INBOUND tech conference, held in Boston on September 20, Friday. During the event, he shared that about how his life altered after taking a conflict resolution workshop.

Reynolds expressed that he didn't know how to process feelings he felt as he had a “scarcity mindset” when he was young. He was not aware of “how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right.”

While talking about the same, the Deadpool star expressed that something he loves about conflict resolution is that one can meet someone whom one cannot agree with and still have a connection.

Working with his feeling was something he had to learn as he became an adult but this is the opposite for his children. He shared that none of his kids seem to have a scarce mindset, partially because they were born on “easy street.”

Reynolds continued, “Parents today are so different. We're so soft," adding, “I don't yell. I grew up with like — it was nuts, it was an improvised militia.” He shared that now, he can look at all his parenting resources and remind himself how to be “perfectly compassionate.”

For the unversed, he alongside his wife Blake Lively shares 4 children, James, Inez, Betty, and Olin. It appears that the pair isn't just seemingly successful at parenting but also on their professional fronts and their recent film successes are a true testament to the same.

Reynolds’ Deadpool Vs Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman caused a box office uproar and was on everyone’s lips as the film was released. On the other hand, Lively’s It Ends With Us also made a huge name internationally.

It was mostly because, it was an adaptation of a book by the same name but also because of the controversy related to an alleged drift between Age of Adeline star and director and actor of the film, Justin Baldoni.

Nonetheless, Reynolds and Lively are surely having a huge year in terms of their careers because of their respective onscreen successes.

