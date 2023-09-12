‘I drank it through my eyes’: When Ryan Reynolds shared his thoughts on wife Blake Lively's show Gossip Girl

During a charming encounter with an inquisitive fan, Ryan Reynolds , celebrated for his portrayal of Deadpool , once eventually admitted to a well-kept secret: he had, without a doubt, taken pleasure in watching his wife, Blake Lively's, iconic TV series, Gossip Girl. The revelation back then bombarded waves of excitement on social media, especially Twitter, offering fans a rare peek into the couple's playful rapport.

When Ryan Reynolds spoke about watching Blake Lively's show Gossip Girl

The revelation unfolded on Twitter when an eager fan, unable to contain their curiosity, tweeted directly at Reynolds. Seeking the truth about his viewership of the beloved show, the fan tweeted, “I need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. I NEED to know.”

The fan's tweet encapsulated the anticipation that had been building for years, with fans around the world wondering if the Deadpool star had ever tuned in. Ryan Reynolds, known for his quick wit and humorous responses, didn't keep his admirers waiting. In a characteristically witty retort, he replied, "I didn't watch it. I drank it through my eyes."

With this witty remark, Reynolds made it clear that he had certainly watched Gossip Girl, though in his own playful and humorous manner.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

The romantic journey of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively commenced during the production of the film Green Lantern in 2010. Their courtship officially began in October 2011, culminating in a joyous wedding ceremony in September 2012. This charismatic duo has since expanded their family with the arrival of four children.

Renowned for their affectionate displays of love, their endearing gestures towards one another have garnered significant attention and admiration, as duly noted by Glamour.

In addition to their heartwarming displays of affection, the couple has also earned recognition for their playful banter on social media, playfully teasing each other in a manner that resonates with their fans and underscores their magnetic chemistry which is very well evident on Ryan’s Instagram handle!

