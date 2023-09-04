I eat women and children': When Dwayne Johnson replied to Ryan Reynolds about their tattoo post USD 760 million movie

Back in the day, there was a big surprise when we saw Ryan Reynolds in the movie Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw. He played a character named Locke, who worked for the CIA and was in charge of helping out Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson. Here’s the full story.

Dwayne requested Ryan to stop calling him ‘Rebecca’

Back then Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson posted a picture together where they both had the same tattoos on their chests. In the movie, it was clear that Reynolds' character had a major crush on Hobbs, and he even showed off his tattoo in one scene. But the funny thing was that Reynolds didn't really like those tattoos. He looked sad in the picture they posted, and he captioned it with a joke, “I can only imagine how upset I was to discover this. #HobbsandShaw @therock #Rebecca.”

Dwayne Johnson responded to the post, saying “You pull your shirt back to reveal our ink and it looks cool & sexy. I pull my shirt back and it looks like an indicator that I eat women and children. And please stop calling me, Rebecca. What happened to our “trust cone”?” They had a playful back-and-forth about it.

Even though it wasn't clear at the time, both the director, David Leitch, who had also worked with Reynolds on Deadpool 2, and Dwayne Johnson hinted that we might see Reynolds again in future Hobbs & Shaw movies. Johnson had mentioned that there were post-credit scenes that would give us hints about the future team on X (formerlyTwitter).

Movies that Dwayne and Ryan have worked together

The movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was a big hit all around the world, making $248 million at the box office. That's pretty impressive for a spinoff movie. Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are both famous actors, but they usually do different types of movies. Reynolds is known for comedy, while Johnson is known for action films. However, they've worked together a couple of times, first in Hobbs & Shaw and then in Red Notice, where they played friends and rivals alongside Gal Gadot. It's been quite a journey for these two in the world of movies.

