'I ended up grossing out the world': When Jennifer Lawrence took back the confession that made people question her hygiene

Jennifer Lawrence has always been a lively guest in all her interviews. One of her best qualities has been that she is quite forthcoming and humorous with her answers that always end up delighting the audience and making headlines. But sometimes, she has put her foot in her mouth that has led to some insane rumors being circulated about her.

One of those happened during the press tour of the last film of the Hunger Games franchise, Mockingjay: Part 2. In a conversation with MTV, the Oscar winning actress had revealed some of her toilet habits that had raised more than just a few eyebrows.

Jennifer Lawrence’s comments on her questionable toilet habits

Jennifer Lawrence is often known for her humorous antics, whether they are unintentional, like falling down the stairs while receiving her Academy Award or making a joke about her toilet habits.

The later one though came to bite her back, as her intentionally funny comments were blown out of proportion where her toilet habits became the front page news of many entertainment outlets. The Hunger Games actress who had made the joke just to freak out her co-stars had to face embarrassing questions and judgment from all quarters for what she must have perceived as a harmless joke.

The famously social media shy actress had to access her Facebook account at that time to clarify her statement and provide context behind her answer in order to avoid the many judgemental remarks being thrown her way.

Jennifer Lawrence’s harmless joke on her co-stars

The first rule of being a media personality is to be careful about what you say in the public space. Jennifer Lawrence had to learn this lesson the hard way. Being the face of one of the most successful teen franchises of its time comes with many perks, but the cons are equally bad for it as well. One of them is getting one’s smallest statements being dissected to death and taken out of context.

“I hate talking to the Internet but I can't get asked another question about my hygiene on this press tour. I told MTV I didn't wash my hands after going to the bathroom because I was trying to gross out Josh and Liam and I ended up grossing out the world," Jennifer Lawrence had written on her Facebook page to quash the rumors about her toilet hygiene.

A lesson hard learnt for Jennifer Lawrence for sure, but definitely a hilarious pop-culture moment to have the washroom activities of a celebrity discussed on major news outlets.

