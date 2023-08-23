'I ended up missing half of his lip': When Selena Gomez recalled her 'most awkward' kiss with Dylan Spouse

When Selena Gomez was just a kid, she started her journey to stardom on the TV show Barney & Friends. Since then, she's been in the public eye, and her personal life often gets a lot of attention. It turns out, Selena's first kiss was with another famous person, Dylan Sprouse. But what's really interesting is how she felt about it back then. Here’s what Selena has to say about her first kiss.

Selena Gomez experience about her first kiss

Selena about her kiss with Dylan on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apparently first kisses are awkward for everyone, and Selena’s first kiss was no different. The Calm Down singer confessed “I was in love with Cole Sprouse....I was obsessed with that show [The Suite Life of Zack & Cody] and I thought we were going to be together one day.” But things didn't go as she had hoped. When she got a chance to be on their show, she ended up kissing Dylan instead of Cole. Gomez described “Then I guest-starred on the show, but I kissed his brother and I didn’t get to kiss Cole....It was my first kiss—on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!”



And, this is not the first time, Selena had previously shared the awkward details of her first kiss with Dylan to the Twist Magazine. She explained “I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing, like, half of his lip. It ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world. But I was 12, so it was okay and it was good.”

Watch the episode here:

Selena Gomez upcoming song

As for Selena's upcoming projects, she has dropped a teaser of her upcoming track Single Soon that’s going to release on August 25th. She recently shared a post on Instagram, and her caption read, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now.”

