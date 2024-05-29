'I enjoy it': Cardi B Stands Against Candace Owens' Call For Ban On Adult Content

Cardi B expressed her opinion about the adult content controversy, as sparked by Candace Owens’ call to ban pornography. Early this month, the conservative political commentator posted on X, "Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men."

Cardi B says she enjoys adult content occasionally and calls out Candace Owens

In an Instagram comment that was posted on TMZ’s website, Cardi B came out in support of adult content. The WAP hitmaker said, “Ommmggg why yall so against porn? Is it that bad for yall?"

She further wrote, "I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a 6 time a year thing. I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it just a little quick one two. NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!"

Additionally, Cardi believes that adult content could still “actually teach men how to please a woman.” This differs from Candace Owens' view that pornography is a means of manipulating men psychologically.

By advocating for porn, Cardi B joins the ongoing debate on NSFW content and its role in our society. While some fans praised her stance, others criticized her, suggesting that she supports porn due to her past as a stripper.

Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 21, 2024

The post has garnered varied reactions among X users with some saying, "Control yourself. The government is not the solution to life's problems." while others support the ban.

Another rapper's recent adult content website controversy includes Kanye West

Kanye West was part of the discussion when he faced backlash for advertising his own porn site. He shared a six-second video with the caption "Yeezy Porn Is Cumming" which led viewers to yeezy.com.

According to TMZ, Ye has intentions of starting an adult studio under his Yeezy brand and even contacted Mike Moz who is Stormy Daniels' ex-husband about leading the project. The news resulted in huge disappointment from fans who urged him to follow the path of Christ again after his Jesus Is King era. Kanye had to quit the app shortly after the controversy.

Successively, participation of Cardi B and Ye indicates ongoing and multifaceted debates over adult content within contemporary culture today.