'I experienced a divorce, and it deeply affected me': Sia delves on battling depression, finding inspiration for Reasonable Woman

Sia, the Grammy-winning Australian singer, recently shared her deeply personal struggle with severe depression following her divorce from Erik Anders Lang. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she revealed that this challenging period left her bedridden for three years. As per PEOPLE, she has found strength in her darkest moments and is gearing up for the release of her upcoming album, Reasonable Woman, set to drop in the spring of 2024.

Sia's battle with depression

During her conversation with Zane Lowe, Sia candidly discussed her emotional turmoil, saying, "I got divorced, and that really threw me for a loop. That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed." This revelation highlights the gravity of the emotional challenges she faced during that period.

The long-awaited album

"Reasonable Woman" will mark Sia's return to the music scene after a hiatus of eight years since her last album, "This Is Acting," released in 2016. Despite her struggles, Sia has managed to create new music that promises to resonate with her fans. To give a taste of what's to come, she recently released a single from the album titled "Gimme Love."

Sia's creative process

Sia shared insights into how she managed to find her creative spark amid the darkness. She began by recording "just little bits and pieces here and there" and gradually amassed enough material to craft a full album. She confessed, "I rely on my management to tell me when we've got enough good ones because I don't really... I can tell when I think one is particularly good, I think I can tell, but they tell me when we've got 11 or 12 or 13 enough good ones, real good ones."

Although Sia has been relatively private about her personal life post-divorce, she shared that she tied the knot with her boyfriend Dan Bernad in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy, in May. This new chapter in her life has brought love and happiness, which may have contributed to her renewed creative energy.

Sia is well-known for her signature blonde wig, which she dons during performances. She explained that wearing the wig helps create a "little bubble" for herself, providing comfort and confidence. However, she also expressed a desire to one day perform without it, connecting more directly with her audience and recapturing the spontaneity of her earlier shows.

