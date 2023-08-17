'I feel like a toddler': Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix cheating scandal, shares intimate details

The cheating scandal revolving around Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss was widely watched and debated by netizens. Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss and the whole ordeal was heavily featured in the last season of Vanderpump Rules, the reality series they star in. The whole drama was dubbed Scandoval and brought in massive viewership.

Sandoval and Leviss received a lot of backlash online for their adultery and the confrontation between the three was featured in last season's reunion. With filming in progress, we already know Madix and Sandoval are back for the new season, but Raquel Leviss, who has laying low, has broken her silence on the scandal and revealed whether she has plans to return.

Raquel Leviss breaks silence on cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval

During an appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast ReWives, Leviss divulged that she did not receive any additional compensation from Bravo and her plans regarding Vanderpump Rules. The 28-year-old told former The Real Housewives of New York City cast member in the latest episode, "I haven't seen a single penny. It's not fair. And I feel like a toddler saying, 'It's not fair.' But it really isn't. And I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain."

"My mistakes that I've made on camera live on forever," she continued and added that reality television is like a dangling carrot that says you need to tell your side of the story or it will be written for you. Leviss finds that terrifying which is why she almost went back but it seems like the model has no plans to return to the spin-off reality series at the moment. According to TMZ, Leviss raked in $350,000 by starring in season ten of Vanderpump Rules.

Raquel Leviss reveals Tom Sandoval recorded her without consent

The cheating scandal came to light in March this year and in April, Leviss admitted herself into a mental health facility in Arizona. The trauma therapy sessions at The Meadows lasted two months and reportedly cost her $200,000. Meanwhile, during her podcast appearance, the reality star also revealed that she later found out Sandoval recorded an intimate moment between them on FaceTime. She was shocked because she expected to have privacy.

Leviss added that she wasn't getting the safe space to express her emotions in a healthy manner which is why she was drinking a lot and made a number of mistakes. Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has been filming since June and several cast members have been spotted together. While Madix and Sandoval are both a part of the season, reports claim they are maintaining their distance to avoid any unnecessary issues while production is underway.

