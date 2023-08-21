'I feel like everybody's up my a**': When Hailey Bieber talked about the aftermath of marrying Justin Bieber in 2018

Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship and marriage have always been the subject of utmost scrutiny. The model and the singer tied the knot in 2018, mere months after dating, surprising netizens and fans across the world. They also hosted another lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina in 2019. Their whirlwind romance did not go down well with the Internet.

And as it so happens to be, Hailey was the subject of the majority of the trolling, some of it so nasty that she went through mental health issues. The founder of Rhode opened up about that phase in her life in a 2021 interview and here's what she had to say about the backlash, their quick marriage at a young age, their thoughts on their future together, and more.

Hailey Bieber about marrying Justin Bieber

During a conversation with Elle, Hailey revealed that Justin was at the stage of his life where he was done with girls, fooling around, and partying. "We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other," she said.

The socialite added that she got married only two months before she turned 22 which is an "insanely young age and sounds "almost ridiculous" when said out loud. She continued that it's a little different for her and Justin because both of them have seen a lot for their age and lived enough life to know this is what they wanted. The aftermath was hard regardless.

Hailey Bieber on aftermath of marrying Justin Bieber

Hailey then detailed how horrible the trolling and lack of privacy were at the beginning of their marriage. "I just wanted to hide. I was like, 'I don't want people so in my business. I feel like everybody's up my a**.' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?'" She even explained how the backlash and horrible responses became so continuous and repetitive that she had to turn off the Instagram comments section of her account.

"I remember someone telling me that [turning off the public comments] really lowers your engagement. And I was like, 'I could give a fuck about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don't care!'" Justin even posted a long message to ask people to stop saying mean things because she wasn't who they thought he'd be with but the hate train goes on with Hailey and his ex Selena Gomez pitted against each other.

