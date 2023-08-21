'I feel like he’s the only guy..': When Kristen Stewart gave a nod to ex-Robert Pattison's portrayal of USD 200 million The Batman

Cos-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson may have parted ways, but the two continue to respect and acknowledge each other's work even today. This incident is of the time when Kristen Steward came to know of Robert's role as Batman for the new DCU. And the actress did not shy away from expressing her thought about his new role. Here is what the Twilight actress said about Robert's new role in the DC universe.

Kristen Steward approves of The Batman casting

At the Toronto International Film Festival, where Stewart was chatting about her own movie "Seberg," she made it clear that she's thrilled about Pattinson donning the iconic Batman cape. She thinks he's the perfect fit for the role and said, "He's the only guy that could play that part. I'm so happy for him." Stewart's happy message shows that there are no bad vibes between them despite their past. Back in the day, they played the roles of Bella and Edward in the super-popular Twilight series, and their relationship had fans buzzing. But now, after a while, they've moved on and so have their hearts.

Where are the two now?

While the relationship broke off many years ago, it is a relief for the fans to know that the two have not turned bitter toward each other. The two actors went through breakups and new relationships, but Kristen's words reveal that there's still a lot of care and positivity between them. Her words are a breath of fresh air in an industry where people often compete and clash.

Kristen Stewart's kind support for Robert Pattinson's Batman venture is a sweet moment for those who followed their journey. Even though they're no longer a couple, they're showing the world that friendships can survive and even thrive after the romantic part is done. In addition, Kristen's genuine happiness for Robert's new success as Batman is heartwarming. She said, "I'm very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, 'Oh man!' It's awesome." As of now, DC continues to build a new franchise with the new Batman and Superman. It will be interesting to see what comes next in the series of superhero movies. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

