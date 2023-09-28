'I feel like he’s the only guy…': When Robert Pattinson's Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart showed support for Batman

The casting of Robert Pattinson as Batman was a topic of discussion for a long time until the actor proved everyone wrong. Coming from a role as a Vampire that gave him worldwide fame to an iconic DC character of Bruce Wayne was a big deal for the Tenet actor. However, while many criticized the casting choice, it was his Twilight co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart who showed support to him. Not to forget the ex-couple were head over heels in love with each other and this show of support came as a surprise for everyone.

Kristen Stewart felt her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson was the only guy to play Batman

Kristen and her Breaking Dawn co-star dated while filming the Twilight movies and parted ways after being together for four years in 2013. However, they did not have any cold blood against each other. During a conversation with Variety , she was promoting her movie Seberg at the Toronto International Film Festival, and Stewart showed some love for her Twilight co-star’s new Batman role.

“I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” she said to Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome,” she added. Stewart also agreed that her ex-boyfriend has the “perfect cheekbones” to play the crime-fighting, billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne and his alter ego Batman .

Twilight actress was ready to reunite with Edward Cullen actor in the Batman movie

Later, Kristen Stewart was asked to reunite with Robert Pattinson in Batman or another superhero movie and she supported the idea. “I’m down,” she said to Variety. “I’m definitely not turning that down,” added the actress. It would indeed have been a treat for all the fans waiting for the ex-couple to get back on screen, although everyone has been wishing for a possible Twilight reunion.

Charlie’s Angels actress was asked to play Joker in the Batman movie. However, it was not the joker that she wanted to play but it was Gusto. “I love the energy behind that. It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person” she added.

