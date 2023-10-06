‘I feel like I’m in an alternate universe’: Travis Kelce’s mother opens up about his rumored romance with Taylor Swift

ET has provided a sneak peek into Donna Kelce's appearance on the 'Got It From My Momma' podcast, hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith. This episode is set to be released on October 6 and is a part of Smith's interview series that highlights the mothers of prominent athletes such as Steph Curry and Rob Gronkowski. Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason Kelce, shares her views and reveals her favorite Taylor Swift song, Shake It Off, which she finds empowering due to its message of not giving in to negative opinions. When Taylor attended the Chiefs' football game she was sat next to Donna, and it looked like they were enjoying each other's company.

Donna Kelce's take on the Travis and Taylor Swift romance

During her podcast appearance, Donna Kelce talks about the growing fascination surrounding the rumored romance between her son, Travis Kelce, and global superstar Taylor Swift. She candidly discusses her feelings about being thrust into this new realm of attention and admits to feeling like she's in an "alternate universe" due to the unexpected turn of events. She said "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before."

Travis Kelce's perspective on Taylor Swift

After Taylor attended the Chiefs' football game. Travis Kelce on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce said "Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up, that was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family." He added "She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

Recent reports suggest that the budding relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is evolving positively. An insider shared that both are "excited about where things are headed" and are looking to maintain a more private approach as their connection deepens. Donna Kelce's discussion on the 'Got It From My Momma' podcast offers fans and followers a glimpse into the personal side of this relationship.

