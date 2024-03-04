'I Feel Like I'm In The Navy' Da’Vine Joy Randolph Reveals How She's Handling The 2024 Oscars Pressure

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is ready to face one of the biggest nights everyone in Hollywood eagerly waits for - the Oscars! The 37-year-old has stunned everyone with her role in the film The Holdovers. The character of Mary Lamb played by Randolph is running for the Best Supporting Actress category this year. With the awards just a week away, what did Randolph reveal about all the pressure? Find out the details below.

What did Da’Vine Joy Randolph reveal about handling Oscars pressure?

In an interview with People ahead of the Academy Awards, the Idol actress revealed, "It really comes down to self-care. It's a marathon these six months. It's surreal.” She also adds, "I feel like I'm in the Navy or the Marines. I've never experienced anything [like this]." The Only Murders In The Building star believes she is in an “unknown territory” and the advice everyone around giving her is to pace herself, being present and hydrated as it is a marathon and self-care is necessary. The star is enjoying her success in the film The Holdovers as she gained a lot of appreciation for playing the grieving mother and cook at a New England Boarding school over the Christmas holidays in 1970.

Who are the other nominees under Best Supporting Actress for Oscars 2024?

Many actresses are running for the Best Supporting Actress title. Emily Blunt has been nominated for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple, America Ferrera for Barbie and Jodie Foster for Nyad.

