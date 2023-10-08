‘I feel like it was our…’: When Jennifer Lawrence shared insights into her close friendship with Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence once shared some insights about her close friendship with Emma Stone, shedding light on the competitive dynamics that initially played a role in their relationship. The two Hollywood A-listers have long been celebrated for their talent and charm, and their friendship has been a subject of envy for many. In an interview with Vanity Fair for the magazine's December issue in 2016, Lawrence disclosed how their friendship blossomed and how her early competitive instincts gave way to genuine togetherness.

Story behind Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone’s close friendship

As Jennifer Lawrence began by talking about her friendship with Emma Stone in an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained how their journey to friendship began with a serendipitous introduction facilitated by mutual co-star Woody Harrelson, who had worked alongside Lawrence in The Hunger Games and with Stone in Zombieland. She interestingly disclosed that it was Woody who helped them exchange phone numbers, leading Stone to send Lawrence a text. Lawrence's response, however, was far from the expected polite greeting. She hilariously recounted her reply admitting, "I replied, 'F—k off!' And we've been really good friends ever since."

As Jennifer went on to explain their friendship, she recounted how they texted each other for an entire year saying, “I feel like it was our version of The Notebook—365 texts.”

When Emma Stone opened up about sense of insecurity about Jennifer Lawrence's soaring success

As the interview with Vanity Fair proceeded, Stone proposed her POV and admitted that early on, she felt a sense of insecurity about Lawrence's soaring success in Hollywood. Stone revealed, "She may not even know this, but there was definitely a time early on when I was like 'OH HEY MY EGO IS GOING NUTS. SHE'S SO GREAT AND VIBRANT AND TALENTED. I'M SCREWED. I'LL NEVER WORK AGAIN. GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD. Then I chilled the f—k out—and remembered we're completely different, and there is room for everyone, even if it's an industry that doesn't really seem to support that idea up front."

And that’s how the Emma-Lawrence friendship blossomed! Remarkably, as multiple reports indicate, their friendship remains robust and they share a cherished connection that has endured for many years.

