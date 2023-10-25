‘I feel like it would be good for me’: When Zendaya revealed why she doesn’t enjoy working out

Zendaya, the multi-talented actress and fashion icon, has become a powerful influence on and off the screen. With her undeniable charisma, she's emerged as a role model for a new generation. Zendaya's elegance and poise are evident in her flawless physique. But, did you know the secret behind the actor’s perfectly toned physique is not exercising? The Euphoria star once opened up about why she doesn’t work out.

When Zendaya spoke about work out

Hollywood’s remarkable talent and beloved figure in the entertainment industry, Zendaya once answered fans on the internet while appearing on the Actually Me episode for GQ . When a fan asked “how she doesn’t like working out”, she said, “I don’t know man. I don’t enjoy working out, I really wish I did because I feel like it would be good for me.”

The actress added, “And I tried in quarantine, I did like maybe five days consistently. I was like, ‘You know what? This is going to be my thing. I got to keep my body active but I got to do this.’”

She continued, “It didn’t last very long. And the way that I got myself to keep going every day to work out like I would put on different wigs and pretend to be different characters because I just was craving acting. I guess and I would just like to do these funny skits for Darnell because it was just me and him with a new character and I walked downstairs ready to work out. Again, that only lasted about five days, so seriously, it’s actually me.”

ALSO READ: 'Annoying capability of doing everything very well': Revisit when Zendaya complimented Tom Holland; said she thought they 'were gonna keep it chill...'

When Zendaya spoke about stress and anxiety

While answering fans' questions, Zendaya also opened up about stress and anxiety after a fan asked her, “Do you have any tips on dealing with stress and anxiety?” She reflected on the answer admitting how these are constant factors in her life.

The Euphoria actor said, “I’m kind of trying to navigate that myself. Stress and anxiety are constant factors in my life due to my work and how tough I am with myself. So, I’m kind on my own discovery of what are the best ways to kind of manage that in a healthy way.”

She further revealed that she does things that bring her joy and writing sometimes. Zendaya also opened up about enjoying nature and going for hikes is also a way that she practices with her dog.

Meanwhile, currently on the work front, the actress has the movies Challengers and Dune: Part 2 in her kitty, both scheduled for a 2024 release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘How chaotic that might look?’: When Zendaya revealed she wanted to ‘explore high school’ in Euphoria season 3 as producer and actor