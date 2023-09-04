'I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know': When Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turrner revealed why she married Joe Jonas at 21

Sophie Turner , Game of Thrones actress once opened up about her decision to marry Joe Jonas at such a young age

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Sep 04, 2023   |  08:25 AM IST  |  492
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Instagram)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Sophie Turner announced her engagement to music star Joe Jonas at the age of 21
  • According to Turner, she wasn't anticipating getting engaged, especially in her early twenties

When Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner announced her engagement to Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas at the age of 21 in November 2017, a lot of people were left surprised, as many felt she was too young. She shared her excitement with a succinct Instagram post, flaunting her stunning diamond ring.

Love finds a way for Sophie Turner

According to Turner, she wasn't anticipating getting engaged, especially in her early twenties. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she confessed, "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life." However, she believes that when you find the right person, you simply know it deep down. She said, "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know."

ALSO READ: 'Showed him what a successful acting career looks like': When Priyanka Chopra roasted Nick and said she's the 'most popular' Jonas

Sophie Turner on feeling older than her age

Despite only being just 23 years old at the time of the interview with Rolling Stone, Turner felt more mature, comparing herself to someone in their late twenties. She said, "I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know."

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner admits ‘honest mistake’ as she requests people to delete her daughter’s video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship timeline

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas have had a relationship that's captured the public's attention over the years. They got engaged after a year of dating, and their whirlwind romance continued with two weddings: a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2019 followed by a more formal celebration in France. The couple has also welcomed two daughters. However, recent reports suggest that their marriage may be facing challenges, with rumors of divorce circulating. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared their journey as a couple on red carpets, social media, and interviews, giving fans glimpses into their life together. Despite their ups and downs, their relationship has been a topic of fascination for many, and their love story continues to unfold in the public eye.

ALSO READ: Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner heading for a DIVORCE after 4 years of marriage? Find out 

Advertisement

FAQs

What age did Sophie Turner get married?
Jonas Brothers frontman Joe Jonas, 33, married the love of his life, actress Sophie Turner, 27, in 2019 in a fairytale wedding in the South of France, and the couple have since welcomed two babies!
Which Jonas brother dated Taylor Swift?
Joe Jonas and Swift dated between July and October of 2008; the pair's relationship infamously ended when the Disney Channel alum broke up with his ex through a brief phone call — a move Swift publicly shaded during a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Which Jonas brother did Demi Lovato date?
Joe Jonas. 2010 was the year of Joe Jonas and Lovato dating in real life after co-starring in the Camp Rock films and touring together.
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!