'I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know': When Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turrner revealed why she married Joe Jonas at 21

When Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner announced her engagement to Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas at the age of 21 in November 2017, a lot of people were left surprised, as many felt she was too young. She shared her excitement with a succinct Instagram post, flaunting her stunning diamond ring.

Love finds a way for Sophie Turner

According to Turner, she wasn't anticipating getting engaged, especially in her early twenties. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she confessed, "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life." However, she believes that when you find the right person, you simply know it deep down. She said, "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know."

ALSO READ: 'Showed him what a successful acting career looks like': When Priyanka Chopra roasted Nick and said she's the 'most popular' Jonas

Sophie Turner on feeling older than her age

Despite only being just 23 years old at the time of the interview with Rolling Stone, Turner felt more mature, comparing herself to someone in their late twenties. She said, "I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know."

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner admits ‘honest mistake’ as she requests people to delete her daughter’s video

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship timeline

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and musician Joe Jonas have had a relationship that's captured the public's attention over the years. They got engaged after a year of dating, and their whirlwind romance continued with two weddings: a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in 2019 followed by a more formal celebration in France. The couple has also welcomed two daughters. However, recent reports suggest that their marriage may be facing challenges, with rumors of divorce circulating. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared their journey as a couple on red carpets, social media, and interviews, giving fans glimpses into their life together. Despite their ups and downs, their relationship has been a topic of fascination for many, and their love story continues to unfold in the public eye.

ALSO READ: Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner heading for a DIVORCE after 4 years of marriage? Find out