'I feel like there’s a lot of the story': When Millie Bobby Brown rejected USD 12 million Stranger Things movie for THIS reason

Millie Bobby Brown's journey alongside the supernatural phenomena of Stranger Things will reach its denouement with Season 5. But earlier, speculations had surfaced about a spin-off movie that could potentially keep the franchise's flame alive, yet the young star appeared to be veering in a different direction. Reports from The Sun, relayed by the Daily Mail, had insinuated that Millie Bobby Brown, renowned for her portrayal of Eleven, turned down the offer of USD 12.2 million Stranger Things movie to spearhead the spin-off film. Supposedly, Millie's decision to decline the eye-watering offer stemmed from her yearning to diversify her career.

When Millie Bobby Brown’s heart overpowered her mind

Though an official confirmation from Netflix is still pending, Millie herself left no room for ambiguity regarding her sentiments about bidding adieu to the show. In an interview with Seventeen magazine earlier, she asserted her readiness for closure.

The Stranger Things actress confessed, "I’m definitely ready to wrap up." Millie disclosed, acknowledging that the storyline has thoroughly unfolded over a prolonged period. “I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones. I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I’m really grateful [for that show],” she vented!

The show which became a constant companion in her life has etched an indelible mark, but Millie's eagerness to explore new opportunities and narratives combined with her aspiration to craft narratives overpowered her artistic and professional decisions.

Amidst this transition, Millie also dedicated herself to learning and education, a pivot from her emotionally demanding acting commitments. "With my job being so emotional," she reflected, "it’s really nice to just be able to detach from that and learn about something that’s really interesting for me. I’m really aware of how privileged I am to have the access to education and to learn more about the things that I want to learn about and then help others in retrieving that education in communities and areas that young people aren’t able to access curriculums. It’s just a circle that keeps giving.”

Bye-bye Millie!

As Millie Bobby Brown readied herself to bid farewell to her role in Stranger Things, insiders hinted at a widened universe for the franchise. Sources had informed The Sun that creators were contemplating diverse avenues for expansion.

Among these, the prospect of transposing the series onto the theatrical stage, much akin to the trajectory of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, was under consideration. Furthermore, discussions were reportedly underway for an additional spin-off series that would continue to follow the journeys of key characters.

Currently, Millie Bobby Brown finds herself at the center of attention with a slew of upcoming projects extending into 2023 and beyond. Among these, the Netflix fantasy film Damsel, helmed by director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, stands out. In this venture, Millie will don the role of Princess Elodie, seamlessly blending her natural charm with the character's persona.

