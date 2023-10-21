‘I feel like…’: When Margot Robbie expressed she felt Ryan Gosling dance moves from Barbie's I’m Just Ken were inspired by THIS

In a June interview, Barbie actress Margot Robbie was looking back on her dynamic co-star Ryan Gosling’s dance moves from the song I’m Just Ken and revealed they had a boy band feel to them.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (Picture Credits: Barbie/IMDb)

Key Highlight

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling made everyone fall in love with them this year. The two dynamic Hollywood actors painted the whole world pink with their recent film Barbie, which was one of the most anticipated releases of this year. So much so that Robbie and Gosling’s Barbie soon joined the billion club at the box office. While the two did receive a lot of acclaim and appreciation for their roles, Margot Robbie did have something to say about her co-star dancing skills. In a June interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Robbie revealed Ryan Gosling danced like he was in a boy band.

Margot Robbie revealed Ryan Gosling had moves like a boy band

In a June interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling discussed all things Barbie. While discussing anything and everything from the film, the topic came up that Gosling was inspired by any boy bands for his I’m Just Ken song.

To which the La La Land actor said, "No, it was so hard to find cops for Ken. He was quite his, just an anomaly a little bit the way he was written and so uh, I could do any of that."

Following his response, Robbie chimed in and said, “I feel like the move was very NSYNC or five when we do like this move to the front that felt very boy band to me."

Although Gosling could not remember what move Robbie was talking about, the actress tried to enact and remind him.

Margot Robbie also revealed what her favorite Ken look was

In the same interview with Cosmopolitan UK in June, the interviewer also asked Robbie which of Ryan Gosling’s characters, Ken, she adored the most.

To which the Wolf of Wall Street actress replied, “I love your outfit. I love the faux mink and the lightning headband's emotional support for my little boxing shoes.” Gosling then expressed that he was thankful that Robbie noticed his look.

Robbie then revealed the only designer Barbie would wear for the rest of the time. She said it would be Chanel, as the movie had a lot of looks from them and would fit Barbie perfectly for the fashionista she is.

Meanwhile, Barbie was Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s first film together, which was a blockbuster hit and is now available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

FAQs

Does Barbie movie has 18+ content?
The only nudity in Barbie Movie is shirtless Ken.
What age is Barbie film suitable for?
The Barbie film, despite being centered around a popular doll adored by young children, has received a rating that deems it unsuitable for those under the age of 12.
What was Ryan Gosling's salary for Barbie?
According to CooWB, Ryan Gosling was paid $12.5 million.
Credits: Cosmopolitan UK/YouTube

