'I Feel Like Zayn Malik': Comedian Joe Lycett Hilariously Claims Harry Styles Owes Him A Kit Kat For Purchased Painting

Joe Lycett, 35 is a famous English comedian and television presenter. With his brilliant career trajectory, he has garnered a huge following on social media platforms where he makes sure to entertain his followers.

The comedian created a TikTok where he revealed that the Sign Of Times singer, Harry Styles owes him a Kit Kat chunky peanut butter for buying a painting from Lycett. Read ahead to learn more about the TikTok video.

Harry Styles owes a KitKat to Joe Lycett

As per the Independent, in his TikTok video, posted on June 22, Lycett shared that he had painted his own version of David Hockney’s portrait of Harry Styles which was created in 2023.

In Lycett’s painting, the singer’s head was shaped similar to an egg, he wore an orange and red striped cardigan and a pearl necklace and he appeared to be sitting on a sofa.

Lycett said in the video, “Unbelievably, he loved it so much that he asked me to buy it.” He then showed a a screenshot of his Instagram direct message with the Dunkirk star where Styles said that it is very important that he buys the portrait for the comedian.

In the DM, the singer added, “If you’d ever consider parting ways with this masterpiece, I’d like to hang it in my home immediately. Hope you’ve been well. H.”

The comedian said that they had agreed on a “reasonable” price of six pounds, a Kit Kat Peanut Butter Chunky in exchange for the portrait.

As per the outlet, later in the video, the 35-year-old comedian opened a package sent by the As It Was singer that included a letter and six pounds. The letter read, “Joe, it is with tremendous… something, that I attach six pounds and a Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter,” adding, “Thank you, a pleasure. H.”

Lycett found all the things that were mentioned in the letter except the KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter. Lycett mentioned it and said that the singer has now completely stopped responding to him. He also showed the IG DM where the message sent by Lycett was left on seen by Styles. The comedian witty said, “God, I feel like Zayn (Malik)."

Joe Lycett updates his followers about the situation with a follow-up video

As per the publication, the comedian updated his followers with a follow-up video which he shared on June 24.

Lycett said that he was “suing” the singer as he owned the Kit Kat bar. He said that he met up with the local Birmingham lawyer Chase Morgan who normally deals with shoplifting and disputes about alleyways. They told the comedian that he had grounds for a case for something referred to as a specific performance.

Due to “specific performance”, Styles will have to legally give the Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter bar. Lycett said that he would not be accepting a Watermelon Sugar song performance but would consider, “‘‘Cinema’ as that’s an absolute banger.” He said that his lawyers have sent a “letter before action” to the singer's representatives.

The 35-year-old said Don’t worry Darling stars attorneys have until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, to respond to the letter before action. He said, “Your move, Harry.”

