From I Feel Pretty to Gone Girl; 5 Anti-Valentine's Day movies to binge-watch if you're celebrating solo

Relation status aside, there are countless ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re having a date night or picnic with your girlfriends or craving some self-care this V-Day, use the time to its fullest. For those celebrating solo–it doesn't get better than curling up in bed watching Netflix and while you may be tempted to turn to your favourite rom-com, you know that will not end well. Instead, we’re bringing you 5 anti-Valentine’s Day movies, that will make you thank your lucky stars that you’re braving the commercialised holiday solo. Scroll down for 5 of our picks of anti-V-Day watches.

Nappily Ever After: Netflix’s 2018 film follows Violet Jones who realises how perfection has been ingrained into her life with her upbringing and partner and how unnecessary it is. After shaving off her “perfect” hair, James revamps her life and comes into her own as she lets go of the desire to be perfect all the time.

I Feel Pretty: After an unfortunate fall, the insecure 20-something Amy Schumer aka Renee Barrett living in New York starts believing she’s a beautiful woman and gains the confidence to do things she was always uncomfortable doing as she thought she’s not enough.

Someone Great: Starring Gina Rodriguez as Jenny Young, the hilarious film follows the nuances of female friendships after a misguided relationship goes wrong. Braving the after-effects after a traumatising breakup, Gina Rodriguez aka Jenny Young picks up the pieces of her life with her gal pals by her side (and a lot of Lizzo songs, so it's a win-win!).

The Other Woman: Starring Cameron Diaz, Nicki Minaj, Kate Upton, Leslie Mann and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as the cheating husband and boyfriend, the 2019 film is a riot. When Diaz aka Carly, Mark's girlfriend, is shocked when she learns of his marriage. She meets his wife, Kate, and they become good friends. However, Kate discovers Mark's affair with Amber.

Gone Girl: Now if you really want to feel lucky to be single, tune into this thriller. Gone Girl explores not only how men are largely defrauders and cheats, but also that women can get their revenge. Without revealing too much, this movie is one you don't want to miss.

Also read: From Space Force 2 to Pam & Tommy; OTT releases you can look forward to this February