'I feel pretty satisfied with the response': Andrew Garfield reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home Oscar snub

Fans have been disappointed ever since the Oscars announced their 2022 nominations and Spider-Man: No Way Home was not given the chance to win a seat at the Best Picture nominations table. Teaming up three generations of Spideys together with the OG Tobey Maguire, the Amazing Andrew Garfield and the young blood Tom Holland, the movie became one of the highest-grossing theatre releases in history.

Given its record-breaking box office presence, most were rooting for the film to have a Best Picture Oscar nomination but all expectations were shattered as they were snubbed by the Academy and only given a place in the Best Visual Effects category. In a recent chat with The Telegraph, via Comicbook, Andrew Garfield opened up about his thoughts on the film not getting its well-deserved nod, "I mean, it's the sixth biggest movie in the history of movies," the actor pointed out in the interview and continued, "I personally feel pretty satisfied with the audience response. I think that's plenty."

For the unversed, the Marvel blockbuster garnered nearly USD 1.9 Billion in box office revenue worldwide and became a major reason for the revival of theatre releases after the pandemic which hit hard on the non-OTT productions. Previously, in an interview with Fox 5 Washington DC, Tom Holland also emphasized, "We're all incredibly proud of the film. It would obviously be a huge honour if it was nominated for an Oscar, but that's not how we like to validate ourselves," as per Comicbook.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has been nominated for Best Actor this year by the Academy for his exceptional performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical drama tick, tick...BOOM!

