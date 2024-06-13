‘I Feel Reinvigorated’: Jon Stewart Returns To The Daily Show After Quitting 9 Years Ago; Check Details Here

Jon Stewart is set to make his way back to The Daily Show after 9 years. The TV host quit his position in 2015 after feeling “burnt out.” But now the comedian has said he has “reinvigorated” himself to return to the show. Stewart will host the show on Mondays alongside Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Jordan Klepper, and Desi Lydic, who take over the other nights.

The Daily Show is aired on Comedy Central. While the fans are quite invested in the show, the makers are planning on getting other content to repeat their Emmy win.

What did Jon Stewart say about returning to The Daily Show?

Stewart made an appearance at the FYC event of Comedy Central, where he met with the other correspondents and spoke about his return to The Daily Show. The comedian said, “I walked away 9 years ago because I was burned. But now I don’t feel that way. I feel reinvigorated; I’m with people that are unbelievably talented and dedicated, and what they talked about in that morning meeting—people ask if you missed having a platform like this and that—I didn’t miss anything but walking into the room and having those smart, funny people.”

The host has also stepped up to be an executive producer of the show while also calling it a “ridiculous gift.” Stewart shared that The Daily Show is a place where one could jabber all they wanted for the audience for 25–35 minutes straight.

Moreover, Stewart showed respect to his co-hosts by saying that they do “one of the most difficult things.” The TV host shared, “You have to be able to do all these different things. You go into the world and do an improv scene with people who don’t know they’re in an improv scene.”

What did Jon Stewart’s correspondents say about the TV host’s return to The Daily Show?

After Jon Stewart had concluded his speech about his work, the correspondents of the TV host shared their thoughts on Stewart’s return. Lydic shared, “They say don’t meet your heroes, and I say do meet your heroes and immediately get on their payroll.”

Meanwhile, Chieng compared Stewart’s show to watching Michael Jordan play basketball in the 1990s. Keppler claimed, “We had a Zoom call after the first couple of weeks where we talked about how it was hosting The Daily Show, and I loved it, but it was a very scary, lonely job, and I had all these questions that no one could answer.”

Jon Stewart will be back on TV sets soon after the 2024 presidential elections.

